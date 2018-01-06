Mindanao leaders support continuation of martial law

A NON-GOVERNMENT organization based in Mindanao submitted to the Office of the Solicitor General, a manifesto signed by residents from the war-torn and rebel-filled areas of the region, expressing support for the continued implementation of martial law.

The group’s leaders Mark Siacon and Joenime Kapina, former provincial board members of Sultan Kudarat; and Michael Abas Kida, president of Aksyon Mamamayan (AKMA) Bantay Demokrasya, said residents of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao and Davao City signed the manifesto.

The legality of the martial rule extension in Mindanao has been questioned before the Supreme Court.

Together with Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption founding chairman Dante Jimenez, the group said strongman rule helped bring stability and peace in the region.

“The concern of those coming from Region 12 in Mindanao is to help in the argument that indeed there are still terrorists, not only in Marawi are but also in other areas where war has n out before,” Jimenez told reporters.

Kida, meanwhile, said there is a basis for the declaration of President Duterte due to the extremist Maute group and other Islamic State (IS)-inspired bandits.

“There is really a need [for martial law]since, you know, the terrorists just regroup that after Marawi they invade Maguindanao with BIFF [Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters]. So if martial law is lifted I think there would be trouble,” he said.

Siacon, of Palimbang town, said criminal and terror activities were suppressed after martial law was declared at the height of the Marawi City siege.

He said the declaration also helped curb the activities of private armed groups allegedly linked to Palimbang mayor Abubakar Maulana.

In 2015, authorities killed eight gunmen carrying IS flags during an encounter in Palimbang, reportedly led by Mohammad Jaafar Maguid, alias Tokboy, leader of Ansar Khilafa Philippines (AKP).

Maguid, killed in 2017 in a military operation, was tagged as the brains behind the Davao City night market bombing in 2016.

His wife, Karen Aizha Hamidon, was arrested for allegedly using social media to promote extremist propaganda and recruit IS fighters.

Last December 31, two roadside blasts happened in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat and Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao in which three people were killed, including a police officer, and several others were wounded.