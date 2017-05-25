Mindanao public schools to open despite martial law

THE Department of Education (DepEd) on Thursday said the opening of classes in public elementary and high schools, including those in Mindanao, will push through on June 5 as scheduled despite ongoing clashes between government forces and a terrorist group.

The Education department made the statement two days after martial law was declared in Mindanao in southern Philippines over deadly clashes between state forces and the Maute Group in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur province.

The DepEd said schools will not be used as evacuation centers.

In Marawi City, the provincial capitol and the Mindanao State University will serve such purpose.

The Education department reminded all sectors concerned to ensure the neutrality of schools and temporary learning spaces as zones of peace.

“Similarly, students, teachers and personnel must be spared from any form of violence, intimidation or threat,” it said.