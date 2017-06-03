Mindanao railway, 11 other projects to seek NEDA approval

Twelve projects vetted by the inter-agency Investment Coordination Committee, including the Mindanao Railway, will be submitted for approval to President Rodrigo Duterte through the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board.

“There will be 12 projects for submission to NEDA Board either modified in funding or alignment,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia told reporters in a press briefing on Friday.

“Mindanao Railway system is going to be submitted to NEDA Board later this month,” he added.

The Mindanao Railway will connect major cities, seaports, economic zones, allowing faster movement of passengers and freight, with its 105-kilometer Tagum-Davao City-Digos segment expected to serve over 100,000 passengers daily in its opening year.

Another project is the Philippine National Railways (PNR) North 1 or the North South Commuter Rail, a 38-kilometer mass transportation railway that will connect Malolos, Bulacan to the National Capital Region (NCR). It will reduce travel time between the two areas from the present one hour thirty minutes minimum to 35 minutes only.

PNR North 1 is expected to serve over 300,000 passengers daily in its opening in 2021. It will be seamlessly integrated with PNR North 2 and PNR South Commuter, forming one commuter rail system serving commuters travelling to, from, and within NCR, Region III, and Region IV-A.

Using the legacy PNR right-of-way, the project will also restore historical station buildings.

Pernia also mentioned the Japan International Cooperation Agency-funded Cavite Industrial Area Flood Management Project to be one of the vetted projects although he did not mention specifics.

The government targets to spend P847 billion on infrastructure development this year, covering projects in all regions, including small-, medium- and large-scale ventures.

In the six years to 2022, the government intends to spend P8.4 trillion on infrastructure.