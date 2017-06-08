Mindanao railway to cut Tagum, Digos travel time

The first phase of the Mindanao Railway Project (MRP) will cut travel time between Tagum and Digos from 3.5 hours to 1.3 hours once it opens in 2022, according to the Department of Transportation (DoTr )on Thursday. The P35.91-billion MRP-TDD trip will deploy six five-car passenger trains per hour and will have three spare cars, four locomotives, and 15 freight cars. It will have eight stations namely – Tagum, Carmen, Panabo, Mudiang, Davao Terminal, Toril, Santa Cruz and Digos. A 10-hectare depot will be built in Tagum, the DoTr said. The rail line will be built with a single track, with provisions for future tracks and electrification.