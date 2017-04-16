Mindanao student athletes off to US for Sports Exchange Program

The US Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs is sending two coaches and ten student athletes from Sarangani and Maguindanao on a trip to the United States to participate in a Sports Visitor Exchange Program for baseball and softball from April 9 to 20.

While in the United States, the group will travel to Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland to attend sports clinics led by local baseball and softball coaches. Participants will attend sessions on leadership and conflict resolution skills with local non-governmental organizations and George Mason University. The group will also have the opportunity to watch a major league baseball game and visit the National Aquarium and National Zoo.

The Sports Visitor Exchange Program offers participants an opportunity to experience American society, culture, and values firsthand. Other topics addressed include nutrition, physical strength and conditioning, gender equity in sport, sport and disability, and team building. The athletes will use what they learn on their trip to develop action plans on improving their local communities.