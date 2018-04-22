Mindanaoan braving LA events with determination

It was a night of glitz and glamour as Los Angeles’ most beautiful faces strutted on the runway as internationally renowned fashion designer, Pia Gladys Perey unveiled her Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

As enthralling as the catwalk was, the magic was happening behind the scenes led by event specialist Yancy Trinidad.

Yancy came to Los Angeles to pursue the refurbished American Dream. A sought-after event specialist in the Philippines, Yancy, just like the many decided to leave behind what was great in exchange for the best.

An events specialist with expertise in fashion shows and lifestyle events, Yancy’s creative mind oversees conceptualization to event execution – from ideation to aesthetics, he creates a story through the events he has mounted.

In the Philippines, Yancy created shows for both local and international brands such as Forever21, Uniqlo, Tresemme, Marks and Spencer, Calvin Klein, Kors, Fendi, and even the high profile wedding of Senator Chiz Escudero and celebrity Heart Evangelista.

Internationally, Yancy has had experienced Europe for Copenhagen Fashion Week and in the United States via the New York Fashion Week.

“My vision is to make every event impactful and to leave a mark on my audience. It should be something that people will talk about even after they leave the venue. For me, it’s not just an event but an experience,” he noted.

Despite the many stars on his resume, Yancy did the unthinkable: leave everything behind and move to Los Angeles.

“During my last visit in Los Angeles, a lot of my friends said that LA Fashion Week needed a lot of improvement. And being the ambitious person that I am, I asked myself why not move, work here, and just try it? Luckily, I was able to get a visa that allows me to work here and so everything just fell into place. LA has a lot of potential and I believe it is the best place for me to share my talent. It has an incredible vibe, everyone is ambitious, and I feel like I belong here,” he reflected.

According to him, the American Dream is, “To achieve whatever goal you have set for yourself through unwavering dedication and hard work. It’s not just about living a comfortable life but a happy life. I want to do the best I can with what has been given to me. It’s a long road and it won’t be easy but I am grateful to be where I am.”

And Yancy isn’t afraid of hard work. A native of Mindanao, Yancy was raised by a single parent who had to move abroad to give her family a better future,

“My mom worked and my grandmother raised me. Having been born to a poor family, I became determined to escape the provincial life and dream big.” He graduated with a degree in Computer Science and soon left his hometown to move to Manila in search for better opportunities.

He worked in a business process outsourcing (BPO) company but knew that his calling was in the world of arts and fashion. With sheer determination, Yancy braved the world of fashion while continuing his work as call center agent. His exploration introduced him to friends who would later on help open doors for him. He kept pursuing his dreams and knocking down doors that led him to his career’s biggest break, a stint with Saga Events under Robby Carmona.

And Yancy believes that the same determination is what will make him soar in Los Angeles – one show at a time.

