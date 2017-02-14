Be mindful of signs of depression – MediCard

While most people occasionally experience normal mood swings, frequent feelings of sluggishness or fatigue, hopelessness, or loss of interest in activities might be indications of depression, a serious medical condition that must be treated immediately, the president of clinic network MediCard said.

“Depression is more than just a bad mood and can happen to anyone. It’s important for people to be educated on the symptoms as well as the ways of overcoming depression so they can seek help for themselves or their loved ones who might also be going through it,” said MediCard president Dr. Nicky Montoya.

Montoya described some common warning signs that one might be suffering from depression:

Fatigue and loss of interest: Feeling lethargic all the time is a common sign of depression. Depression also hinders a sufferer from doing and enjoying the things he or she used to do like hobbies, going outdoors or even hanging out with friends.

Irregular sleep: Depression and sleep are closely linked to each other. A change in sleeping habits—the inability to sleep (insomnia) or oversleeping—could be a sign of depression.

Appetite or weight changes: Another warning sign of depression is a significant change in appetite or weight. A key factor to find out if the weight changes are related to depression is to determine whether it is intentional or not. If the change is unintentional, it is possible that depression is the cause.

Suicidal thoughts: Depression is often connected to suicide, according to studies. If a person expresses thoughts of harming or killing himself, it is a strong indication that he may be depressed.

Pointing out that depression is preventable and treatable, Dr. Montoya offered some ways to overcome depression:

Stay connected: Reaching out to people is an essential part of recovery. Isolation fuels depression, which is why it is a big help to stay connected to family or peers. Attending social activities, even if the depression sufferer doesn’t feel like it in the moment, Dr. Montoya said, may also prove helpful.

Exercise: Working out is another good way to combat depression. While exercising, the body releases feel-good brain chemicals that may boost one’s mood. Dr. Montoya recommended starting with a routine that can easily be followed every day, such as continuous and rhythmic exercises like walking, swimming and dancing.

Seek professional help: If the depression sufferer has already made lifestyle changes but does not feel as though things have improved, a thorough medical check-up is needed.

Dr. Montoya pointed out that even suspected depression should not be taken lightly, and that it is always best to seek professional medical help.

MediCard has 14 clinics located in key cities nationwide that offer consultations for depression and other medical concerns.