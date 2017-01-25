Mindoro bettor wins P27-M lotto jackpot

A bettor from Oriental Mindoro has won the P27.7-million Superlotto 6/49 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said the lucky winner bought the ticket with the winning combination of 10-29-02-27-16-05 from a lotto outlet in Calapan, Oriental Mindoro using standard bet.

Aside from the lone jackpot winner, 65 other individuals won the second prize and will be getting P11,520 each while 1,994 will get P300 each for guessing four of the six-digit combination correct. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA