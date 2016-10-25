Minegeshi savors Global FC triumph

Global FC winger Hikaru Minegeshi is delighted to have helped his club score double championship victories in the recently concluded season of the 2016 United Football League.

“I wanted to help Global to win this season especially after the disappointing finish last year,” said Minegeshi who played a vital role in Global FC’s offense.

The 25-year-old midfielder also commended his teammates for working hard throughout the season.

“Every game was hard especially against teams like Ceres La Salle FC or Loyola Meralco Sparks FC. But again, I would like to commend every player for playing hard in the whole 90 minutes,” he said.

The Global FC standout made his presence felt by finishing second in the top scorers list with a total of 18 goals.

Minegeshi’s hard work clearly paid off when he bagged the Golden Ball trophy—his first in his two-year stay with the team.

Minegeshi said he did not expect to win an award as he was just focused on helping Global FC regain its championship form.

The Filipino-Japanese booter, whose mother is from Olongapo, stressed that everything they have achieved this season is a result of team effort.

“I want to thank all my fellow players. I’m proud of all of them because if it’s only me, I will not be able to get this award,” Minegeshi said.

“It was not easy. There are a lot of good players here in the Philippines. There are many great Azkals players and foreigners. This is so lucky.”

His teammate Matthew Hartmann got the Best Midfielder award.

Global FC opened their campaign in the UFL Cup this year with a 3-1 conquest of Ceres La Salle FC in the final round.

The team finished the season on the top spot uncontested with just two losses on their card against 15 wins and two draws for total of 47 points.

Global FC will be leading the country’s contingent to next year’s Asian Football Confederation Cup together with runner up Ceres La Salle.