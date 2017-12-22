Minegishi leaves Global Cebu for Pattaya United

Filipino-Japanese midfielder Hikaru Minegishi has left Global Cebu FC for Thai club Pattaya United FC while Filipino-German goalkeeper Roland Muller has announced he’s leaving Ceres Negros FC to devote more time to his family.

“I decided to play in Thai League 1. I did sign with Pattaya United. This club has a good history. I’ll give all my energy and passion (to this team) from now on,” Minegishi announced through a Facebook post on Thursday.

Pattaya earlier posted on Facebook that it signed Minegishi as its last import player, meeting the Asean quota for the next season of Thailand’s top-tier league.

After a brief stint with the renowned Urawa Red Diamonds and a collegiate career at Sendai University in Japan, Minegishi joined Global in 2015 and stayed with the Cebu-based club for nearly three years.

The 26-year old booter received his first Azkals call-up last year for the Asean Football Federation Suzuki Cup and has since been a regular player on Thomas Dooley’s roster.

Minegishi played a key role in Global’s runner-up finish in the inaugural season of the Philippines Football League.

“I think that I was really lucky to come to the Philippines. I got a lot of experience in three years. It was so amazing. I want to say a big thanks to my teammates in Global, friends and fans,” he said.

Muller, on the other hand, announced his departure from Ceres Negros through Instagram also on Thursday.

“My time has come. Six months ago, I decided and informed the club about it that I will leave at the end of the season. I want to be there and support my wife in her pregnancy,” said Muller.

“This will be my new chapter. Priority, family first,” he added.

Muller had a stellar showing in Ceres’ historic campaign to the first domestic league championship. The former national team goalkeeper boasts of nine clean sheets for the Negrense squad, which also made history in the Asian Football Confederation Cup by ruling the Asean zone this year.

“Success doesn’t just happen. We worked hard every day for it. Our work is done, biggest success for a Philippine club and I have been so happy to be part of it,” said the 29 year-old Muller.

“Thank you Ceres, Bacolod fans and the Philippines for the beautiful memories I will never forget,” he ended.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA