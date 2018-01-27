Minimal impact seen from US tariffs

The United States’ new safeguard tariffs on imports of large residential washing machines and solar panels won’t significantly affect the Philippines’ overall trade flows, Moody’s Investors Service said.

Trade protectionism, however, remains a risk for the region, the debt watcher said.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump approved new safeguard tariffs on imported large residential washing machines and solar panels, primarily affecting South Korea and China, under an “America First” policy aimed at protecting US manufacturers.

“If these measures represent one step in a series of protectionist trade policy decisions by the United States (Aaa stable), possibly resulting in retaliatory action by other countries, they will negatively affect Asian sovereigns’ and manufacturers’ credit profiles given the region’s trade-reliant industries and economies,” Moody’s noted in a report.

For instance, it said that some Asian economies including Thailand and the Philippines would also be subject to the tariffs because they accounted for more than 3 percent of total US imports of washing machines and solar panels, above the level that would allow them to benefit from an exemption for developing countries under international trade rules.

However, Moody’s said that the tariffs announced so far would have a negligible credit impact on rated Asian manufacturers because their direct exposure to the US was small.

Citing United Nations Comtrade data, it said “the tariffs will not affect the trade flows of these two countries (Thailand and the Philippines) meaningfully because their exports of relevant products to the US as a share of their total exports are very small.”

The credit rater called the tariff announcement a significant step in the implementation of the “America First” policy, which “could lead to responses from the most affected countries, including retaliatory tariffs on US exports or petitions filed with the World Trade Organization against the US.”

With this, Moody’s said that trade protectionism remained a risk for Asia this year.

If the US measures signal increased protectionism, the global trading environment could become less supportive for Asian growth with wide-ranging negative consequences for Asian credit, it added.

The credit ratings agency said Asia was exposed to unfavorable shifts in US trade policy, given the volume of direct exports to the US, but also intermediate trade activity through supply chains, most notably through greater China.

Policy actions by the US targeted at countries with which it has large bilateral trade deficits could negatively impact several economies in the region, including Japan and Korea, as well as China, it added.

“More broadly, greater emphasis on bilateral rather than multilateral trading arrangements would be credit negative for Asian economies given the benefits to the region from an open, rules-based regime of international trade,” Moody’s said.