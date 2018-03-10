Minimum capital cap for foreign-owned stores eyed

The Board of Investments (BOI) seeks to impose on foreign retailers enterting the local market a minimum paid-up capital requirement on each store they set up to protect the interests of Filipino micro and small businesses.

At the sidelines of the European Union-Philippines Advocacy Forum on Retail Competition in Makati City on Friday, BOI Legal and Compliance Service Director Marjorie Ramos-Samaniego said the agency was eyeing the move instead of the minimum total capital of $2.5 million that fully foreign-owned businesses must pay under Republic Act 8762, or the Retail Trade Liberalization Act of 2000.

“Why don’t we look at [the]per-store requirement? Per store, there has to be a cap. Kung magkano iyan, iyan ang tinitignan natin (How much that would be, that is what we will look into),” Ramos-Samaniego said.

Her statement came after Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian moved for the passage of Senate Bill 1639, amending RA 8762.

The measure aims to reduce the capital ceiling for foreign retailers to encourage them to invest in the country.

BOI will look for ways to ease the entry of foreign players without harming the country’s entrepreneurs, Ramos-Samaniego said.

The agency promised to offer inputs on Gatchalian’s bill, which he presented at the forum.

He said he was open for suggestions on how to fine-tune it.