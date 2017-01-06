Minimum P7,500 wage for caregivers proposed

A minimum monthly wage of P7,500 for caregivers has been given the green light by the House labor and employment committee.

This came about after the committee headed by Rep. Randolph Teng of Cagayan approved House Bill 269 or the Caregiver Welfare Act authored by Rep. Geraldine Roman of Bataan.

Roman’s measure provides that the P7,500 minimum monthly salary is for caregivers in the National Capital Region (Metro Manila).

Caregivers in chartered cities and first class municipalities will earn a minimum of P5,500 monthly, while their counterparts in municipalities will earn P4,000 monthly.

“The bill aims to ensure that our rules hone our caregivers to be globally competitive and professional,” Roman said.

Roman’s bill states that only those who finished a caregiver course in certified schools and training institutions will be eligible for the benefit.

In addition, the proposal provides that there should be contract between a caregiver and the employer, signed by both parties.

A year after its implementation, the Caregiver Welfare Act also allows the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board to review the amount of the minimum wage.

“This is in recognition of the crucial work of our caregivers in nation building. It is only fitting that we recognize their profession so that they will be protected from abuses and violence,” Roman said.

“Our caregivers who take care of the sick are heroes,” she added.

Filipino caregivers usually flock to the United States, Canada, the Middle East and Europe because of the employers’ preference for Filipinos whom they find thoughtful.

