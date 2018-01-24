Minimum wage earners in Ilocos to receive P13-P30 pay hike starting Thursday, says labor dept

EFFECTIVE Thursday, minimum wage earners in the Ilocos region will receive a salary increase, ranging from P13 to P30 per day, depending on the type of industry, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

As approved by the DOLE-Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB)-Region 1, Wage Order RB1-19 provides a P30 daily wage increase for workers in large-non-agricultural commercial fishing establishments and P20 for workers in medium non-agriculture establishments, while those in small and micro establishments and agriculture (plantation and non-plantation) will receive P13 per day.

Under the existing Wage Order RB1-18, the daily minimum wage rates in Region I range from P243 to P280.

RTWPB-1 Chairman Nathaniel V. Lacambra, DOLE-RO I Regional Director, said the new wage increase would cover all workers or employees in the private sector receiving the minimum wage rates regardless of their positions, designations or status of employment and of the method by which their wages were paid.

Excluded from the order, however, were kasambahay or domestic workers; persons employed in the personal service of another including family drivers; and workers and employees of registered Barangay Micro Business Enterprises (BMBE) with Certificates of Authority pursuant to Republic Act 9178, as amended.

“The Board has thought that the new wage adjustments will help set off the anticipated effects of price hikes on the living conditions of our minimum wage earners starting this year,” Lacambra said.

In crafting the new wage order, the RTWPB considered the prevailing socio-economic conditions of the region, as well as the viability of various businesses.

Public consultations on the wage issue were conducted on October 23, 26 and 27, 2017 in Pangasinan, La Union and Ilocos provinces, respectively, to gather the positions of both the labor and management sectors.

The minimum wage in every region is set by their respective RTWPB, an attached agency of the DOLE.

Its mandate is to prescribe the minimum wage rates for all private enterprises workers in the regionS, except for household helpers and persons in the personal employ of another.

There are 17 RTWPBs in the country. They were created along with the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NPWC) by virtue of Republic Act 6727 or the Wage Rationalization Act. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL