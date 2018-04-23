‘Minimum wage no longer sufficient’

THE purchasing power of the daily take home pay of some four million minimum wage earners in the National Capital Region (NCR) and elsewhere in the country is no longer sufficient to support a family amid rising costs of goods and of services, according to a research group.

Citing figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), independent think-tank IBON Foundation said that as of March 2018, the inflation rate reached 5.2 percent, so far the highest in the last five years.

Going by the inflation rate for the month of March, IBON computed that P1,168 is needed daily to support a family of six, while P973 is needed for a family of five.

“The NCR nominal minimum wage of P512 is just 43.8 percent of the P1,168 FLW [family living wage]in March this year. This translates into a significant wage gap of P 656 or 56.2 percent,” said the group. For a family of five, the gap was nearly half [47.4 percent] of the FLW. These wage gaps grew despite the regional wage board’s approval of a P21 minimum wage increase from P491 to P512 last October 2017,” said IBON in a statement.

To address the problem, IBON said there should be an immediate, substantial, and across-the-board minimum wage increase to enable workers and their families cope up with high inflation.

It called on the government to heed an earlier call by workers’ groups for a P750 national minimum wage and to suspend the implementation of package one of the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion Act or TRAIN law.

According to IBON, the TRAIN law is among the drivers of inflation and should be reviewed and amended.

The country’s biggest labor group, the Associated Labor Union-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP), on Sunday said it supports IBON’s call for a P750 daily national minimum wage.

“The value of P512 minimum wage in NCR fell by P155 a day due to inflation. The purchasing power of P512 is now only P357 due to inflation exacerbated by TRAIN,” Alan Tanjusay, the ALU-TUCP spokesman, told The Manila Times.

“ALU-TUCP will be asking for wage increase from employers as soon as we completed our information and data even if the one year period has not yet expired,” he added.

The last wage increase amounting to P21 per day was granted to minimum wage earners in Metro Manila on October 5, 2017.

Tanjusay also said they would press for a P500 monthly cash or voucher subsidy for minimum wage earners throughout the country as a government safety net from the inflationary effects of the TRAIN law.