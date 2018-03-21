Mining firms supporting NPA face shutdown

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the revocation of licenses and permits of mining companies providing explosives to communist terrorists, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Duterte gave the directive when he meting his top security officials in Malacañang on Monday night, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said.

“The President directed the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to revoke the licenses, permits of mining companies violating explosive handling rules or reported to be supplying explosives to communist terrorist groups,” Roque told reporters.

He said military and police who are also found violating laws on explosives would face “automatic expulsion.”

Duterte earlier threatened to shut down mining companies that pay revolutionary taxes to the New People’s Army (NPA). He however acknowledged that mining companies would not thrive if they do not give money to the insurgents.

“If I go against the NPAs, the communists, everybody else has to reconfigure your relationship with the NPA. Because if you continue to support financially, I will close you down,” Duterte said.

Roque said the President also ordered the creation of a task force that will address the plight of the indigenous people of Mindanao.