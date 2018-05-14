Mini’s giant slayer!

Inspired by the legendary triumphs of the Mini 50 years ago at the Monte Carlo Rally, the shape of the new-generation John Cooper Works (JCW) MINI embodies the undiluted dynamic flair and the ultimate in driving fun of the JCW MINI on and off the race track. The concept car picks up the baton from the 2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP and 2006 MINI Cooper S with John Cooper Works GP Kit. Produced in strictly limited numbers (2,000 examples each), these two models explored the outer limits of their performance capability at the time.

“The MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept is all about the unfettered feeling of driving and levels of performance found in motor sports competition,” said Peter Schwarzenbauer, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for MINI, Rolls-Royce, and BMW Motorrad. “This is driving fun in its purest form,” he added.

A walk around the car and a peek inside its interior shows that this GP JCW Concept was clearly designed for racing and another goal was probably to see how far the designers could go with performance design cues in a road car. The limitations of the design means that it will never be a strict performance numbers car, but simply a really fun vehicle that balances sport, practicality, and hopefully economy. Given its reception, they should have the green light to push future John Cooper Works cars even further.

Starting in the front, large air intakes and precisely molded air deflectors dominate the front end, which cuts a low-to-the-road figure. Crisply cut add-on elements frame the smooth MINI silhouette and highlight the track focus of the MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept when viewed head-on. The space between the main body of the front end and the air deflectors further strengthens the car’s presence. The familiar color contrasts of John Cooper Works models come in the form of the Black Jack Anthracite exterior paint finish – which shimmers between grey and black – and the accent color Curbside Red metallic (a matte red shade). Curbside Red metallic provides a fresh take on the classical John Cooper Works red and visually accentuates the optimized geometry of the performance and add-on parts.

At the center of the front end, iconic MINI design cues such as the elliptical headlights and hexagonal radiator grille sharpen the car’s identity and shock appeal. At the same time, elements such as the power dome with prominent air scoop in the bonnet and the hexagonal honeycomb radiator grille and air intakes in the front apron heighten the car’s sporting appearance. Further color accents in Highspeed Orange enhance the visual impact of the headlights and air intake.

The lower edge of the large front apron reaches down close to the road, appearing to suck the front end towards the asphalt, while the car’s wide track and prominently flared wheel arches promise top-level handling and high cornering speeds. Another technical highlight is the front apron’s all-carbon-fiber construction, which reduces the car’s weight. The carbon matting is now directly visible and presented with a high-gloss paint finish with red hexagon graphic.

Race-inspired interior

The interior is hardcore, with an extensive roll cage and two bucket seats presiding over a stripped down design. There is no rear seating, headliners, or much of anything else that is not needed for pure performance on the track.

All the elements of the interior are trained squarely on the driver. The display and control concept with digital instrument cluster and head-up display places the relevant information for the situation at hand directly in the driver’s eye-line, allowing absolute focus on the road to be maintained. Interaction between driver and car is otherwise digital, notably touch-control adjustment of suspension settings in MINI’s familiar central instrument.

The character of the MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept is defined by a motor sports heritage which stretches back over more than five decades. Indeed, the classic Mini was transformed by legendary sports car designer John Cooper into a byword for driving fun on the road and an extraordinarily successful competitor in the race and rally scene. A motor sport career that began exactly 50 years ago reached its zenith with three overall victories in the Monte Carlo Rally. Today, the John Cooper Works name is synonymous with products and models whose quality is rooted in established motor sports know-how and an association with the British premium small car, which dates back all those years. The result: the motor sports experience comes roaring into everyday life.

PHOTOS BY MINI AG