‘Miracles’ needed for Brexit progress, EU warns

TALLINN: The EU warned Friday (Saturday in Manila) that Britain needs a miracle to unlock the next phase of Brexit talks by next month, as leaders discussed the post-Brexit reform vision of French President Emmanuel Macron. The talks in Tallinn, Estonia were supposed to be devoted to the digital future of Europe, but Britain’s departure from the bloc and Macron’s plans to reboot the union hijacked the agenda. European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker warned that there was next to no chance that the divorce talks would get far enough by the end of next month to move on to discussions on a future trade deal, a crucial demand of Britain. “I’m saying there will be no sufficient progress from now until October unless miracles will happen.” EU leaders are set to decide at a summit on October 19-20 whether there has been “sufficient progress” on three key issues: Britain’s exit bill, the fate of Northern Ireland, and the rights of EU citizens living in Britain.

