Mirandilla, Tabamo lead MOS awardees

Mervien Jules Mirandilla and Triza Tabamo bannered the list of the Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awardees in Elite Class of the 129th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Lion’s Swim Challenge held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex swimming pool in Malate, Manila.

Mirandilla collected 43 points to emerge as the best swimmer in the boys’ 15-over category while Tabamo dominated the 200m IM, 100m backstroke and 100m butterfly events to win the MOS plum in the girls’ 10-year event.

Diliman Preparatory School standouts Paula Carmela Cusing (girls’ 14-year), Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 11-year) and Ehm Ahmadelle Alavy-Chafi (girls 9-year) as well as Filipino-Iranian Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque (girls’ 11-year) also received a MOS award.

“We’re happy with the turnout of this competition. A lot of promising swimmers have emerged especially in the Class C and Motivational categories. These are the products of our program and we want these kids to be transformed from Class C to Class A,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The other recipients of the MOS awards were Nathanial Capua (boys’ 16-under), Kevin Bryle Lui Chan (boys’ 7-year), Master Charles Janda (boys’ 8-year), Zajeed Sarmiento (boys’ 9-year), Noel Nunez (boys’ 10-year), Arbeen Miguel Thruelen (boys’ 12-year), Adrienne Laurence Macapagal (boys’ 13-year), Jordan Ken Lobos (boys’ 14-year), Lovie Joy Ramos (girls’ 7-year), Jada Corrine Cruz (girls’ 8-year), Jasmine del Moro (girls’ 12-year), Hannah Drelyn Sanchez (girls’ 13-year) and Carmenrose Matabuena (girls’ 15-year).

“We would like to thank the Lion’s Club for hosting this competition and to the TYR for throwing its full support to the grassroots development program of the PSL,” added Papa.

EMIL C. NOGUERA