‘Misa de Aguinaldo’ at CCP

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) will hold the “Misa de Aguinaldo” or Christmas Eve Mass on December 24 at the CCP Main Theater with Fr. Mario Sobrejuanite as the mass celebrant.. The said event is a culmination of the Misa de Gallo (Simbang Gabi) or Dawn Mass.

There will be a pre-mass performance at 6:30 pm at the CCP Main Theater Lobby, featuring Christmas Carols by choral groups such as Kammerchor Manila Inc., God the Father Choir, Maria Mater Dei Choir, Himig Tondo and a performance by Tanghalang Pilipino.

During the open house, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra will render Christmas Carols. This will be followed by a live excerpt of “Panunuluyan” (dramatic re-enactment of the Holy Family’s search for a place to stay in Bethlehem before Jesus Christ’s birth) before the Mass begins.

Performing groups participating in the Mass are Las Cantantes de Manila and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra. A performance by a 100-voice chorale will be the event’s finale.