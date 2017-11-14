Misamis workers to get 14th month bonus before year-end

MISAMIS ORIENTAL: The provincial government of Misamis Oriental will release the 14th month pay to its employees before December 2017, Gov. Yevgeny Vincente Emano announced on Tuesday.

Emano said the employees will receive the 14th month pay earlier as part of the early Christmas bonus after the provincial government was awarded a 2017 “Seal of Good Local Governance” (SGLG).

He added that the SGLG award is like a “camel that passes the eye of needle” as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) had expanded core areas for this year’s awards.

Emano said the DILG’s original core areas were financial administration, disaster preparedness and social protection but tourism, culture and the arts were added for 2017.

He added that regular and casual employees would be entitled to the 14th month bonus but that they will try to include the “job orders” and “consultants.”

Emano said the SGLG could be attained only through concerted efforts and cooperation of all workers, including the job orders and the consultants.

He added that the award also carries a P4-million monetary award, which the governor said would be utilized for more provincial projects.

Misamis Oriental and Misamis Occidental are the two provinces in Northern Mindanao that were awarded the SGLG.

Among the cities in Northern Mindanao are El Salvador City and Gingoog City, all satellite cities of Misamis Oriental; Ozamiz City of Misamis Occidental; and Valencia City of Bukidnon.