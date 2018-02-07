Misery for commuters as heavy snow paralyzes Paris

PARIS: Exceptionally heavy snowfall brought public transport in Paris and surrounding regions to a near halt on Wednesday, spelling misery for commuters after hundreds were forced to abandon their cars to sleep in emergency shelters overnight. Officials had opened 46 shelters in the greater Paris region for more than 600 people stranded by the snow, while about 700 had to spend the night at the Montparnasse and Austerlitz train stations in Paris. Some 230 people were had to sleep as best they could at Orly airport. At Charles de Gaulle airport, officials announced over loudspeakers that all suburban train connections to Paris had been cancelled for at least several hours. Evacuations were still under way for the 1,500 to 2,000 people stranded on a highway south of Paris, prompting anger from drivers who said the route should have been closed to traffic sooner. Some 25 departments across much of the northern half of France were on alert for snow and black ice, and more snow is expected to hit the country from Friday. Paris police also urged people to leave their cars at home in order to avoid traffic jams and facilitate the work of rescue services and tow trucks. Police had also closed major highways near Paris to lorries, and rail operator SNCF told clients to postpone their trips if possible.

AFP