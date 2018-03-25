Miss Intercontinental runner-up Katarina Rodriguez to join Miss World

PLUS: Why Jolo Revilla hasn’t proposed to Jodi Sta. Maria

It looks like 2016 Miss World-Philippines Catriona Gray won’t be the only crossover beauty queen now that she just won the 2018 Binibining Pilipinas-Universe crown.

Miss Intercontinental 1st runner-up Katarina Rodriguez, from the 2017 Binibining Pilipinas winners circle, has declared she is looking to join the next Miss World Philippines pageant as well.

Fresh from her one month holiday in Israel after her successful stint on the international stage, Katarina sat down with In the Know, eager to recall her experience as a candidate in Miss Intercontinental, held in Egypt early this year.

“I’m very happy with my performance last January in the pageant. I wouldn’t have done it any other way, but the [grand]title just wasn’t for me. But I still feel I can do so much more.”

Given her plans to join Miss World, Katarina is thankful that the Binibining Pilipinas organization is now more open and lenient with their queens on what they want to do.

“Gone are the days na bawal or discouraged [to crossover pageants]; now we do what we have to do to represent the country,” she added.

Based on Katarina’s plans, it doesn’t seem like she’s going back to modelling any time soon, as many will remember that she started out in “Asia’s Next Top Model Cycle 2” before transforming herself into a bona fide pageant queen.

“Modelling is harder than what people think, because in modelling your mindset is to sell a product. We didn’t care if we had to wear makeup or not, or get fixed up nor not, because the look all depends on the character you need to model. That’s why being beauty queen was a total adjustment. I had to be very conscious and prepared everywhere I went. Kailangan lagi akong ayos. It’s a totally different ballgame but modelling helped in a sense that I was confident to begin with and I knew how to project already.”

* * *

We will surely be seeing a lot more of Jolo Revilla in the next couple of months, especially since he’s making a showbiz comeback along with his brothers Bryan and Luigi in an Imus Production movie titled “72 Hours.”

According to Jolo, he and his brothers are doing this for their father, Sen. Bong Revilla Jr., who wrote the action trilogy for them from his detention cell in Camp Crame.

In The Know joined Jolo on the set of 72 Hours all the way at the Navotas fish port where big scenes were being shot. There was a boat that was blown up, giant drones and “Mission Impossible-esque” chasing scenes to boot!

“Para talaga sa daddy ko ito dahil pangarap niya ibalik ang action genre sa Philippine mo­vies. He wrote these stories from there. Naninibago nga ako eh pero buti na lang Jodi [Sta. Maria, his girlfriend] is there—she’s my cheerleader.”

According to Jolo, Jodi was present on the set during the first few shooting days to make sure he had that extra boost of confidence for his return to showbiz. He even shared how happy he is that their relationship—which began in 2012—is now stronger than ever, with no less than “asawa” as their term of endearment for one another.

Jolo admitted he plans to settle down soon but that he’s just waiting for something before he finally goes down on his knee. “We are very stable already but there are just some things kasi we have to fix and we are both waiting for that before [marriage]will be a go.”

* * *

Until next week! Ta-ta!