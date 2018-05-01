‘Miss Saigon’ UK and Irish tour

TO the wonderful people of the Philippines, I am writing to let you know how well your fellow countrymen and women are doing in the UK and Ireland touring production of the musical “Miss Saigon,” currently being performed at the Palace Theater in Manchester, having already visited Leicester, Birmingham, Dublin, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Southampton.

Being an avid musical theater fan for many years and having followed this production for nine months, seeing it well over 30 times, I write with some authority on it.

Red Concepcion portrays the scheming and manipulative “Engineer” and he has had the audiences in the palm of his hand with his genius and larger-than-life performances. Whistles, cheering, sustained applause usually follow wherever Red performs.

Joreen Bautista portrays the naive Kim (when Sooha Kim is resting). There is no doubt Joreen has the potential to be a “superstar” of musical theater. This young performer gives emotional and heartrending performances as the betrayed and manipulated heroine with her fierce determination to do what is right for her son Tam, no matter what the consequences. Her performances always leave a number of female audience members in tears and some men too.

When Red Concepción is resting, the role of the Engineer is portrayed by Christian Rey Marbella, who is simply sensational. His interpretation contrasts with that of Red Concepción but is nonetheless equally impressive to watch and could be considered on a par with the great Jonjon Briones.

In other roles, Christian is extremely likely to steal a scene by utilizing the smallest of gestures.

Gerald Santos can only be described as world-class in his portrayal of Kim’s rejected promised husband Thuy. Gerald gives a “master class” (one all others should aspire to) as he takes us through a range of emotions, be it confusion, rejection, tenderness, anger, rage, disgust, to name a few, by utilizing his ringing top register, or his powerful sonorous middle and lower registers, bringing all shades of tones and colors from his wonderful singing voice. This is underpinned by superb acting. The “ Prince of Ballads” has become the “Titan of Thuy’s” and is worthy of an award. Gerald would make an exceptional “Marius” in “Les Miserables.”

When Gerald Santos and Joreen Bautista share the stage in the “You will not touch him” segment, they take you to musical theater perfection with their raw emotions and intense dramatical interaction.

Winchester Lopez is always engaging and a joy to watch in all of the roles he interprets whether singing or dancing. Special mention also for the work of Aynrand Ferrer, Ela Lisondra and in more recent productions, Michael Macalintal.

With the arrival of the extremely talented Aicelle Santos taking over the role of “Gigi” from the accomplished performer Na-Young Jeon, the production has a safe and secure future in the hands of these performers.

I would ask that you continue to show your love and support for these performers, especially when they are back home. They are working very hard, very long hours to achieve outstanding results despite being separated for a long time from their families and friends. You can be rightly proud of them all!

On behalf of the UK and Irish audiences who have seen this show I thank all of these marvelous Filipino performers for creating wonderful memories to be remembered forever.

Ingat kayo ha?

Dave

Birmingham, England