Miss U candidates undergo preliminary interviews

Exactly five days before the 65th Miss Universe coronation night on Monday, the 86 candidates from around the world underwent previews and preliminary interviews on Wednesday.

Miss USA Deshauna Barber and Miss Curacao Chanelle de Lau went live via social networking site Facebook, candidly revealing details of the dreaded pre-pageant activities.

Additionally, Miss Universe Organization President Paula Shughart revealed new details on this year’s panel of judges, all of which are in today’s roundup below:

According to Miss USA, the preview is supposed to serve as an “icebreaker” for the candidates. “All 86 girls walk into the room and there’s just a panel of judges there and lights. When you walk in, you say your name, your country and a sentence about you that kind of expresses your personality.”

Miss Curacao, on the other hand, explained that while the interview was intimidating for other candidates, she soon realized it was easy. “It was pretty nerve-wracking at first. Everyone’s so nervous thinking that all the questions are gonna be difficult and hard-hitting but it was really just to get to know who we are.”

– American supermodel Cynthia Bailey was revealed as one of the pre-pageant judges. The two aforementioned Misses talked about how start struck they were with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star. Bailey, on the other hand, posted a photo with American actor Fred Nilson who turned out to be also part of the panel.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, MUO President Shughart confirmed that besides 1994 Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, fellow Miss Universe queens Dayanara Torres (1993) —who arrived in Manila on Tuesday—, Riyo Mori (2007) and Leila Lopes (2011) will be sitting as judges in the live show.

Moreover, Shughart divulged that six judges will sit in at the preliminary competition while seven judges (plus online fan votes) will select the new queen come January 30.

