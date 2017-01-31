How did Miss U predictions fare with the results?

Now that the new Miss Universe is crowned with the runners-up known, including the batches of finalists in between, it may be fun to check back on the predictions—crazy as some were—who got the most hits and misses.

Psychic Gurmeet who correctly predicted the win of Pia Wurtzbach in 2015, said on August 31, 2016, “The next top best participant will be with that softness and calm with a triple ‘I’ in her name, and a royal tradition in her blood. She is from a country next to North Atlantic Ocean.”

In the story The Manila Times ran on Monday’s news section, the story rounded up the candidates whose names bore three I’s, the new Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere of France, of course was in that list.

Gurmeet was also somehow right in predicting a candidate “with ‘C’ in her name” to make it to the Top 6 in Chalita Suansane of Thailand “from a country between Pacific Ocean and Atlantic Ocean.”

Miss USA Deshauna Barber also made it to Top 9, “from a big country where world exists together … with D starting in her name.”

However, the psychic failed in his prediction about a candidate with a “name [starting]with an ‘M’ from a place starting with ‘V’” as Mariam Habach of Venezuela did not advance to the semi-finals.

Beauty pageant-related community forum Missosology, however, had more misses than hits again as none of their Top 3 picks made it in the last round, and only two making it to Top 6, and another two out of the Top 13.

Online betting choices came out better; Paddy Power ranked Miss Colombia as number one; Miss Peru second; Miss Brazil Raissa Santana, Miss Mexico Kristal Silva and Miss Belgium Stephanie Geldhof tied at number three; Misses Philippines, Nicaragua and Venezuela next; Puerto Rico, Russia, Great Britain, Bolivia and France.