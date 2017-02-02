Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere leaves Manila

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere of France flew to New York, home of the Miss Universe Organization (MOU), on board Philippine Airlines flight PR126 on Thursday afternoon Departing passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were delighte when they caught a glimpse of the newly crowned beauty queen at the airport’s terminal 2.

Filipino travelers as well as foreign passengers however were not allowed to have selfies with Mittenaere.

The 24-year-old French beauty was escorted by airport security. She stayed at the terminal 2’s Presidential Lounge before boarding the aircraft for her 4 p.m. flight.

As Miss Universe 2016, Mittenaere will enjoy luxury accommodations in a New York City apartment for the duration of her reign.

Other Miss Universe candidates left Manila on January 31 and February 1.