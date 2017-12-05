Tuesday, December 5, 2017
    Miss Universe 2017 Nel-Peters, 12 other candidates to arrive in PH starting Tuesday

    MISS Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, her predecessor, Iris Laurence Mittenaere, and several other contestants from this year’s beauty pageant are scheduled to arrive in Manila this Tuesday.

    Nel-Peters will be arriving at 10:50 p.m. via Eva Air, while Mittenaere will arrive aboard Qatar Airlines at 10:40 p.m.

    Also arriving today are:

    1. Singapore’s Manuela Blanka Bruntraeger, Philippine Airlines 2:45p.m.
    2. Anna Maria Burdzy, Great Britain at 3:30 p.m.;
    3. Qiang Qui of China, Cathay Pacific 4:35 p.m.
    4. Nicky Opheij, Netherlands, Turkish Airlines, 6:40 p.m.;
    5. Ksenia Alexandra, Russia, Turkish Airlines, 6:40 p.m.;
    6. Italy’s Maria Polverino, Turkish Airlines 6:40 p.m.;
    7. Lauren Emily Howe of Canada, Cathay Pacific, 6:45 p.m.;
    8. Shraddha Shashidhar, Cathay Pacific 6:45 p.m;
    9. Samantha Katie James, Malaysia, Philippine Airlines 7:15 p.m.;
    10. Korea’s Sewhee Cho, Philippine Airlines 11:30 p.m.


    Arriving on December 6 is:

    1. Miss USA Karen McCullough

    Reports said the ladies would have a meet and greet session, fashion show, and gala event during their stay until December 10 when they leave the country.

     

