Miss Universe can’t wait to come back to Manila

PLUS: Anne Curtis’ birthday wish; and the ‘In Girl’ who hates her fan base

Barely a month in New York City, newly crowned Miss Universe Iris Mittinaere is homesick—not of France but of Manila.

“I miss Manila, I miss the mangoes, I miss the people! I miss the fans—you guys are the best!” she told In the Know in a web conversation.

Asked how she is doing adjusting to life in the Big Apple where the Miss Universe Organization is based, the beauty queen said she is in constant communication with our very own Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and is excited to see her again to ask for tips and advice.”

“I have Pia’s contact and we always talk. She will be here in a couple of months and I cannot wait for that. I have many, many questions to ask her.”

Meanwhile, Iris will have her homecoming in Paris in March, and also hopes to have one in Manila sometime soon. If her schedule becomes too tight, she nevertheless promised to make sure to come visit the Philippines again before her reign ends.

Getting more personal, Iris shared one of the biggest adjustments she has to make is learning to cope with her a long-distance relationship with her boyfriend, Matthieu Declercq, who is based in France.

“It’s different but we always Viber and skype, he will always visit me.”

Indeed, Matthieu flew to New York for Valentine’s Day to visit his Miss Universe.

“It was so romantic. We had a long stroll and a romantic dinner,” Iris shared.

She also told In the Know she is glad the rumor that Miss France 2015 Camille Cerf is more than just her best friend has been put to rest. But on the flip side, she is sad how the public is still not open to LGBT relationships.

“Camille laughed about it. She has a boyfriend; I have a boyfriend. But what is sad is that what if we really were together? I do not see the problem in that.”

We wish you the best Iris and au revoir!

***

Does Anne Curtis still have anything to wish for? Her life is pretty much a bed of roses, especially with her recent engagement to foodie blogger Erwann Heussaff. Turning 32 on February 17, she confided that her birthday wish does have something to do with her forthcoming wedding.

“My wish is for a hassle-free wedding planning talaga.”

These days, Anne is still tickled pink when questions about her engagement comes up. There is a part of her that is still in shock too even though the proposal happened three months ago in Connecticut, USA during her New York Marathon stint.

“I couldn’t think of anything else at that time… my whole mind was focused on the New York Marathon so it really didn’t cross my mind that he would propose there. If ever I thought he would, it’s if we were planning a trip together—parang dun pa yun that’s why ang galing niya eh. He knew I wouldn’t expect it and it was beautiful and charming that we were alone together there.”

Anne and Erwann are still deciding if they want a private wedding or something open to the public considering her stature. She’s already feeling the pressure though.

“It’s a bit hectic. Parang as soon you get engaged you don’t realize na parang huh! Ten months to go na lang. Parang it keeps going by so fast, so I’m a little bit stressed but I know it’s going to be a love filled year.”

***

GUESS WHO? “In Girl” (IG) craved for the spotlight for so long, and now that she has it, people around her are surprised to see her easily annoyed by her very loyal fans!

Her co-stars even looked down on her behavior when one time, during taping in a public area, her fan club was there to cheer her on when she was about to film a scene. But instead of saying hi and granting them a photo opportunity as celebrities even bigger than her would, she acted as if she didn’t see them! She even tells her staff to warn her if there are fans nearby so she could move away and not be bothered by them.

Until next week, ta-ta!