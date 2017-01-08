Miss Universe festivities begin this week

It will be a very busy week for In The Know as we trail the 88 candidates of the 65th Miss Universe pageant who are mostly arriving on January 12 and 13.

Philippine pride Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach is also arriving this week, and has revealed that she gave her special someone [by the name of Marlon Stockinger, the Swiss-Pinoy racer]a ticket to watch the grand coronation night on January 30.

At the joint press conference of government agencies late last week—among them the Department of Tourism, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Manila International Airport Authority, Philippine National Police and Department of Transportation—the final lineup of provinces, which the candidates will visit leading up to the pageant was announced.

From the list, it seems it is a must for the girls to be physically ready for a slew of adventures—especially those coming from another time zone—because there will be barely any chance for them to rest. If neither training nor rehearsing for pageant night, by January 14, the girls will be touring Boracay Island courtesy of pageant sponsor Solar Entertainment.

The candidates will then jet off to Vigan together with Pia where former Ilocos Governor Chavit Singson, who is responsible for raising funds for Miss Universe in the Philippines, will be their host. Only 25 candidates, however, will get to sleep in Ilocos because the rest will have to go back to Manila for rehearsals in the morning and the Manila Governor’s Ball in the evening.

On January 17, all the ladies will fly out to Cebu at the JPark Resort with the reigning Miss Universe, then Baguio will be the next destination the following day.

Contrary to earlier reports, the Davao fashion show is now pushing through on January 19, but again, some of the candidates will have to fly back to Manila earlier for an event in Batangas.

Moreover, there will be press events on January 20 and 21 when another grand fashion show is slated at the SMX Convention of Mall of Asia.

A food trip follows next at The Manila Hotel, after which they will proceed to a courtesy call on the President at Malacañang Palace, and a national gift auction event.

Scheduled on January 24 is the National Costume showcase, which according to DOT Undersecretary Kat De Castro will be especially mounted for pageant fanatics.

“For those saying that the tickets are quite pricey for the pageant, they can watch the National Costume for as low as P500,” she explained.

Up until the big day on January 30 at 8 a.m., the ladies will be polishing their moves and taping for segments to be shown throughout the pageant.

By the way, the swimsuit competition will be aired exclusively on TV5 on January 28, with the Long Gown competition airing the following day.

Meanwhile DOTR spokesperson Cherie Mercado promised that no one will experience additional traffic because of the Miss Universe activities whether in Manila, or any of the other destinations mentioned.

Finally, Gov. Chavit—who admitted he is aware he will not break-even on his P500-million-plus investment to mount the Miss Universe pageant in Manila—hoped for everyone’s support these coming weeks. Stressing he is doing this for country, he added, “Kailangan talaga mag-sacrifice. It will help our tourism and there will be a domino effect after.”

GUESS WHO? He appears to be one of the millennials but word has it that this rock star is enduring severe knee pain. According to people who worked with Rock Star, he keeps on complaining he needs to stand up on the set to deliver his spiels. What's worse, he's come to develop an attitude when it takes him longer to shoot scenes for the independent show he is in. He tries to hide his knee pain but it's clear he's suffering at work.

Here’s hoping he gets well soon.

