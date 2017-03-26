Miss World 2013 Megan Young is soon to penetrate Hollywood and Europe entertainment.

Young, accompanied by her manager, flew to New York City and signed a five-year talent agency contract with Innovative Artists Agency.

The contract assures the beauty queen-actress-host of career growth, training, guidance, as well as promising opportunities and challenging projects to further hone her acting prowess on television or the silver screen.

Young’s manager, Arnold Vegafria, who now holds the franchise of Miss World as well as Mr. World in the Philippines after Cory Quirino gave up the responsibility, is ecstatic about this development.

“With Megan’s talent and this company’s stewardship, we are optimistic that she will soon penetrate Hollywood, the rest of the United States, and maybe Europe as well,” he said.

In his post on Instagram during the contract signing, Vegafria congratulated Young for signing up with Innovative Artists Agency, “launching her bid for international stardom as she secures her rightful place as the Philippines’ pride in the annals of Hollywood and the bustling American showbiz industry.”

He said further, “With her partnership with the New York-based agency, she will be assured of her career growth, training, guidance as well as promising opportunities and challenging projects to flaunt her acting prowess on television and the silver screen.”

He ended by wishing the most popular Miss World, “May you continue to remain grounded and humble as you move close towards clinching your Hollywood dream!”

Innovative Artists was established in 1982. It has offices in New York and Los Angeles and since expanded into the areas of voice over, commercials, beauty, comedy and hosting, and speakers – always affirming the company’s initial vision of aggressive service from highly experienced agents in an intimate setting. Among its current talents are Amanda Seyfried and Ashley Greene.

Young started in showbiz as part of GMA Network’s talent reality search, StarStruck Season 2 as Top 6 in 2004. She transferred to ABS-CBN in 2007, following her sister Lauren.

She joined Miss World Philippines in 2013 and became the most awarded candidate, winning the title and honor to represent the country in the largest beauty pageant in the world in Bali, Indonesia.

She became the first Filipina to win the blue crown since the pageant started in 1951. She hosted Miss World in 2014 before bequeathing her crown to Miss South Africa Rolene Strauss. She has also been co-hosting Miss World and Mr. World for three years.

Not too long ago, Young confirmed fellow Kapuso talent Mikael Daez’s revelation that they have been a couple since 2010, an open secret, she said, but felt relieved that people understood and have accepted their status.