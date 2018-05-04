Miss World exec wishes Catriona Gray well in Miss U tilt

Announces PH hosting of Mr. World pageant in January 2019

Three winners in the current batch of Miss World Philippines (MWP) have won their respective pageants, while MWP 2017 Laura Lehmann finished in the Top 40 while bagging the “Beauty With A Purpose” segment of the UK-based pageant in November 2017 in China.

Of the three Filipino-German Cynthia Magpatoc Thomalla was crowned Miss Eco International 2018 in Cairo, Egypt on April 27, besting 51 other candidates from around the world; Sophia Señoron winning Miss Multinational 2018 in India in February; and Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez bringing home the Reina Hispanoamerica 2017 title in Bolivia in November.

With the back-to-back success of MWP representatives on the world stage, its franchise holder, talent manager Arnold Vegafria [who took over the reins for Philippines from founder Cory Quirino only last year]announced on Wednesday that the main organization has decided to hold Mr. World 2018 in the country.

With Miss World executive director Steven Douglas Morley, representing his mother, Miss World president Julia Morley, by his side, Vegafria signed the contract, indicated the Philippine hosting of the male pageant slated on January 27, 2019. Also witnessing the agreement were Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhilar and reigning Mr. World Rohit Khandelwal who are both from India.

“Mr. World should be held in September [as announced by Julia Morley on Facebook on April 3]but a lot of the national directors are still not ready to send a delegate. Taking into consideration the suggestion of many franchise holders, we decided to move it to January 27 with the commitment of Miss World franchise holders to send delegates to Mr. World as well. That would make an expected 100 candidates,” Morley said.

“As an organization, we value this country greatly because you have the most dedicated fans in the world. That means a lot to all of our winners who come here,” the organization executive added.

And with the signing of the contract between Vegafria’s ALV Talent Circuit, and Sean Wong’s Celebrity Group Pte Ltd, franchise holder of Mr. and Miss World in Singapore and Malaysia, candidates to the male pageant will number its biggest ever at 102.

Morley also vowed that part of their commitment in holding the pageant here is not only to show the country’s tourist spots to the rest of the world, but to highlight what truly makes the Philippines beautiful—its legendary hospitable people.

“It’s our responsibility not only to mount the best Mr. World pageant but also to give the best presentation of your country ever to the rest of the world,” Morley said.

With Resorts World Manila as the official residence, sponsor and venue of the pageant, everyone involved believes Mr. World 2018 will be a resounding success, and could be the precursor for holding the Miss World contest in the country in years to come.

“We would be glad to hold Miss World in the Philippines but we also would like to know that the government wants it,” Morley told The Manila Times at the end of the official program.

Thumbs up for Catriona

The Manila Times also asked Morely to comment on the new achievements of 2016 Miss World Philippines Catriona Gray who is now the country’s official representative to Miss Universe.

“We wish her well. Catriona has great personality and I see that she’s more prepared this time for Miss Universe than she was in Miss World—she is more confident this time,” he said, adding that Gray will surely be a strong Miss Universe candidate and make Filipino beauty pageant fans proud of her.

He also shared that there had been two or three Miss World candidates that also won Miss Universe and vice versa.