‘Missile attacks vs Saudi endanger Pinoy workers’

THE Philippines on Saturday expressed concern over the spate of ballistic missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, saying the attacks endanger the lives of about one million Filipino workers in the kingdom.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, expressed hope that the conflict could be resolved soon for the sake of regional peace and stability.

“The Philippines is strongly concerned over the series of ballistic missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, including the recent launches targeting populated areas of Riyadh, as this puts innocent civilians, including many of our kababayans there, at serious risk,” he said.

“It is our fervent hope and prayer that a solution be found to the conflict in Yemen so that we could help bring about peace and stability in the Arabian Peninsula.”

Cayetano thanked Saudi Arabia for keeping Filipino workers safe.

Ambassador to Riyadh Adnan Alonto reported on Tuesday the successful interception by Saudi authorities of a ballistic missile launched from Yemen that targeted a populated area in Riyadh.

The latest attack came a month after a similar missile was intercepted near the country’s international airport.

Alonto said despite the attacks, the situation in Riyadh remains normal and that it is “business as usual” in the kingdom.

He assured Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia and their families in the Philippines that contingency plans are in place to ensure that the embassy would be able to lead Filipinos to safety in case the situation escalates.