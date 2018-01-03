Missing adult found dead

DINALUPIHAN, Bataan: A 22-year-old special child missing since December 21 was found dead on Tuesday inside a covered drainage pipe opposite their residence here. Barber Domeng Malmana, 74, said the body of his stepson, Joel delos Santos, was found by Ronald Bakumawa, a mason who was cleaning the canal of garbage. Malmana said they did not know that Joel entered the huge concrete drainage pipe below their house in Barangay Roosevelt and crawled to the other side of the road. Village watchman Charo Lingad of Barangay Saguing in Dinalupihan and relative of Joel said the special child usually hides when frightened and scolded. It was learned that some children have accused Joel of stealing a cellphone and threatened to put him in jail.