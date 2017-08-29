Missing in China landslide climbs to 32

BEIJING: The number of people missing after a landslide struck dozens of homes in rural southwestern China has climbed to 32, authorities said Tuesday. At least three people were found dead and seven were injured in Monday’s disaster in a township in Bijie city in Guizhou province, a report on the official news site of the local government said. The search is continuing, it said, adding that rescuers were carrying out relief efforts for affected locals.Video posted on the Twitter account of the official People’s Daily Monday showed the side of a hill collapsing, with dirt rushing across the outskirts of the town as onlookers shouted in fright. Landslides are a frequent danger in rural and mountainous parts of China, particularly after heavy rain.

AFP