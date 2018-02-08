Missing Filipina caretaker found dead in Taiwan quake

A MISSING Filipina caretaker was confirmed to have died from the earthquake that hit Taiwan before midnight on Tuesday, according to Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairman Angelito “Lito” Banayo on Thursday.

In a live television interview, Banayo identified the fatality as Melody Albano Castro of Cagayan province.

Banayo said Castro’s family has been informed of the news.

A 6.4 magnitude quake hit the Hualien County shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Banayo said that a “caretaker” in Taiwan was a term that meant “domestic helper.”