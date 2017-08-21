Missing Filipino boy in Barcelona attack was one of fatalities, says foreign affairs

THE Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the seven-year-old Filipino boy who was reported missing was among the 14 fatalities in the terrorist attack in Barcelona, Sapin on August 17.

Chargé d’Affaires Emmanuel Fernandez of the Philippine Embassy in Madrid said he on Monday that he was informed about fate of the boy by his family after his father positively identified his remains.

The boy’s mother was among those who were seriously injured and remained in the intensive care unit of a local hospital after undergoing surgery for fractures in both legs and one arm.

“It pains us to break the sad news to our kababayans (fellow Filipinos) that we lost one of our own in the recent violence unleashed by extremists against the innocent in Barcelona,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said.

Cayetano directed Sarah Lou Arriola, foreign affairs undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs, to make sure that all possible assistance would be extended to the family of the deceased and other Filipino victims of the incident. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA