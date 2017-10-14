Missing grandma found dead by K9 team

BAGUIO CITY: Search and rescue group with the help of a K-9 found the “missing Lola (grandmother)” after 14 days of massive search operation in the forested area of Bokod, Benguet. Andrew Alex Uy, Office of the Civil Defense regional director said, the cadaver of Mina Balangay, 83, of Barangay Poblacion, was found at about 1:36 p.m. on October 10. It is about 800 meters away from the residential area of Sitio Ampakeng. The victim was reported missing since September 27 and the police and Bokod Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office started the search and rescue on September 28 but occasionally interrupted by moderate to heavy downpour. On October 7, the victim’s family requested for the Cordillera K9 Search and Rescue team and proceeded to the area to augment operations. “My canine detected the scent of the body in the flowing water from the creek. We traced and followed the stream and so we found the lifeless body of the victim within the forested area,” Police Officer 1 Eric Accatan, K9 handler, said. The victim may have been slipped based on the injury she incurred on the side part of her body, he added.

Advertisements