Missing names, ‘flying voters,’ illegal campaigning in Las Pinas village poll

MISSING names of registered voters, ‘flying voters,’ illegal campaigning characterized the elections at a village in Las Pinas on Monday.

Long-time residents of Barangay Fajardo Rodolfo Manasis, Camille Anne Enriquez and Eric Salvador were not able to to vote because they were delisted.

“Pinahanap ko yung pangalan ko at address ko, di nila mahanap. First time mangyari sa akin ‘to sa 10 taon kong nakatira dito,” Enriquez said.

“I was asking for the [Commission on Elections representatives] to find my name and address on the list but they couldn’t find them. For the first time in my 10 years of living here, I wasn’t able to vote.”

A certain Loteria Gilbert Aran also did not get to vote after his name was transferred to another Las Pinas village — Barangay Ilaya.

In one cluster earlier on Monday, a voter tried to use a dead person’s name.

A few meters away from the polling precincts were supporters of incumbent Barangay Captain Robert Cristobal giving out flyers to voters approaching their precincts.

An unidentified poll watcher also alleged that some of Cristobal’s followers were performing poll duties, which was prohibited.

Despite the reported irregularities, PO1 Randy Aquino described the polls as “generally peaceful.”

Persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens and heavily pregnant women were assisted well by poll watchers in contrast with the situation in Manila and Quezon City. CATHERINE MODESTO