Missing names, heat, congestion, lack of assistance mar voting in Quezon City

THOUSANDS of voters flocked to public elementary schools in Quezon City on Monday for the Barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (youth council) elections.

At least 327 volunteers, including 200 teachers, assisted voters at the Commonwealth Elementary School in Novaliches, the biggest voting center in the city.

Principal Emely Pelobello said the school housed about 41,000 voters in Quezon City.

“Volunteers do not have shifting. We will stay here the whole day until the voting paraphernalia needs to be returned to the city hall,” she told The Manila Times.

Meanwhile, as of 9:00 a.m., some voters have complained about not finding their names on the lists posted outside the precincts where they used to vote in previous elections.

Wilfredo dela Cruz, a long-time voter and an amputee, looked for his name under the list of persons with disability (PWD), which has a designated room for voters.

“Unfortunately, I could not find my name on the list. Perhaps it’s listed along with the other regular voters. I still need to clarify with the volunteers and representatives but I have to take the stairs. It’s just tiring,” he said.

Some voters also complained about the lack of Commission on Elections (Comelec) representatives who could respond to their queries and concerns.

Meanwhile, a female voter fainted at the President Corazon Aquino Elementary School due to the intense heat and congestion in the area, a report said.

The report added that the voter was rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Despite the incident, the situation remains peaceful in the said elementary school at Barangay Batasan Hills, the second largest village in Quezon City.

Supt. Joel Villanueva, station commander of Police Station 6, estimated more than 10,000 voters flocking to the area in the morning and would likely peak before lunch time.

“Situation here is generally peaceful despite long lines and large crowds. No major incidents have been reported as of this morning,” he told The Times.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), there are at least 155 elementary schools, which serve as polling stations in the city.

QCPD Chief Joselito Esquivel reiterated that four villages were of immediate concern in Quezon City because of the “intense political rivalry”.

These villages are Sto. Domingo, Valencia, Nayong Kanluran, and Pasong Putik, Esquivel said.

According to Comelec, more than 57 million voters for the barangay elections and more than 20 million for the SK elections are expected to go to polling centers on Monday.