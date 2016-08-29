Missing pilots, chopper found

SAN RAFAEL, Bulacan: The bodies of two pilots – Retired Colonel Miguel Logronio and and Jay Gregorio – and their wrecked helicopter (RPC2688), which was reported missing a week ago were found in Sitio Macua, Barangay Kabayunan in Doña Remedio Trinidad town here on Saturday afternoon. Troops led by 2nd Lt.

Roberto Apelado Jr. of Alpha Company, 48th Infantry (Guardians) Battalion, found the missing civilian helicopter and its pilots around 3:30 p.m. The Philippine Air Force Rescue Team and equipment were airlifted to extricate the remains. The helicopter was used in the previous search, rescue and retrieval operation for the personnel of CAVDEAL trapped inside the Sumag River Diversion Project tunnel last August 22. It flew from MWSS Compound in Barangay Bigte, Norzagaray toward Sumag River Diversion Project but lost contact with Air Transportation Office Control Tower after a few minutes.