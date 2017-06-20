Missing Pinay in London fire presumed dead

The Filipina who was reported missing after the Grenfell Tower fire in West London last week is presumed dead, the Philippine embassy in the United Kingdom (UK) said on Monday.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the Philippine embassy admitted that their search for Ligaya Moore, a resident of Grenfell Tower that was engulfed by fire on June 14, had been unsuccessful.

“The Embassy has the sad task to announce that despite our diligent search made in coordination with the Metropolitan Police and the Filipino Community in London, Mrs. Ligaya Moore has not been found,” the embassy said.

“She has now been included by the MetPolice as among those presumed to have perished in the Grenfell Tower tragedy,” it added.

Moore lived alone at the 21st floor.

“Our thoughts go out to her family and loved ones as we hope for the recovery of her mortal remains,” the embassy said, adding that Moore’s next of kin have been informed of the news.

The Philippine embassy also called on victims to identify themselves as it continues to coordinate with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Foreign Affairs and the Filipino community in London.

Victims may send their identities and whereabouts via e-mail to grenfellpinoy@gmail.com or by text to 07802790695.