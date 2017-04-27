Missing trekkers found in Nepal after 7 weeks, 1 dead

KATHMANDU: Rescuers on Wednesday found two Taiwanese trekkers who went missing in a remote mountainous part of Nepal seven weeks ago, but only one survived the ordeal. Liu Chen-chun, 19, died just three days before the rescue team located the couple in northwest Nepal, but her boyfriend managed to survive despite running out of food. Liang Sheng-yueh, 21, is being treated in hospital in Kathmandu where he was airlifted after being rescued from the steep slope where the couple had been trapped for over a month. “He was sleeping when we found them,” one of the rescuers Madhav Basnyat told AFP. “He woke up after he heard us. We were very surprised to find him alive. He said that the girl died three days earlier.” Basnyat said that the two had followed a river downhill in the hope of finding a village but became stuck when they reached the edge of a waterfall and were unable to climb back up. “They had been trapped there for 47 days when we reached,” he said.