Mistakes to avoid when remodeling your home

Giving your home a new look whether you choose to have it done professionally or the do-it-yourself route is a serious commitment that needs careful planning. Contacting a local real estate professional for pointers is a good idea to know the dos and don’ts when it comes to remodeling your space. But if you prefer to do it on your own, here are some basic things you should avoid to ensure the success of your project.

1. Cutting corners

Saving money is one of the things we keep in mind in almost anything we do every day. But cutting corners during a home remodeling projects just to save a few bills is a bad idea. The project could fall short of what you expected because cheap work and cheap materials can actually damage your home.

Price out materials and products before you make your budget so you can have realistic bases on the prices. Also take into consideration the price for labor in having your project done. Do not forget to add 20 percent to address unforeseen contingencies. Stay within your budget boundaries and you may find extra funds at the end of the project that you can use for décor or an additional upgrade.

2. Setting an unrealistic timeline

It takes time to remodel a house. While it’s understandable for homeowners to want to see their plans bear fruit as quickly as possible, it pays to be patient. Understand that construction projects take more time than expected and could hit road blocks on the way to completion.

Set a timeline that is feasible to accommodate any possible conflicts like getting materials, work time, weather considerations, and more. And if things go downhill, always have a fall-back plan ready to minimize the delay and get your project back on track. It may require you changing your original plan but make sure these decisions will fall in a realistic timeline of work for better results than rushing the whole project.

3. Purchasing cheap materials/products

Keep in mind that in some instances you do get what you pay for. In a renovation project, don’t be frugal in buying materials or products—be practical. Choosing to buy inexpensive materials can lead to problems like wood warping, rough saw cuts or a weak foundation material that could deteriorate in only a short amount of time.

As mentioned, be practical when it comes to choosing your materials or products. Splurge on high quality materials you can find and afford. This purchase will be worth it in the long run and would help you cut back on repair and additional renovation expenses. And lastly, keep a surplus of the materials you need to use so you have spares in case of damage, incorrect cuts or future repairs. Remember to add 10 to 15 percent contingencies due to waste.

4. Failing to keep safety in mind

Don’t make safety the last thing on your mind when working on home renovations; it should be at the top of your priorities. One slip-up can derail your entire plan and even your budget.

5. Skipping preparations

Even if it’s a simple home improvement plan, prep work still needs to be done. Take time to tape off areas or cover furniture before painting. Set up a temporary food area before you start demolishing your kitchen. Bring new flooring inside the house to measure it out before you plan to lay it.

Proper preparation before the actual work begins will save you from conflicts down the road and will also help keep you on budget as well as on schedule. Spend a little time on both the minor and major details throughout the project and keep your stress level to a minimum.

6. Failing to plan

Planning out a venture is a crucial step in any project. Do your homework to make sure you understand every part of the work needed for the renovation. Find out the building codes you need to follow and take the time as well as the money to acquire building permits. You can also seek the advice of professionals to make sure you’ve covered everything there is.

Don’t start taking a room apart unless you have everything you need to put it back together. Don’t start doing small jobs like removing wallpaper if you don’t have the time or energy to address it should it become a huge job because of unforeseen circumstances. Hire a contractor to start out and finish the project according to your plans.