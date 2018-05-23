‘Misty Blue’ summer

The secret of beauty is simple. As Japanese skincare and makeup brand Kanebo’s philosophy puts it, beauty can be achieved by having that “inner allure”— a soft and tender glow from within, with clear lines around eyes and lips.

Kanebo further follows the theory of Dimension, which says that mastery of light and shadows enhances the facial features, drawing out the beauty of each individual. Based on that theory, the brand comes out with its Spring/Summer 2018 inspired by “misty blue” story.

Discovering the beauty of misty blue is easy to achieve with the use of the following:

Refining Primer. The first step in makeup, this primer with orange creamy texture smoothes away the appearance of unevenness, leaving a natural glow finish.

Luster Powder Foundation. Blended with Glaze Paste, this powder creates a soft, polished glow. Furthermore, with a glimmer of misty blue, it creates a flawless luminous complexion with brightness that lasts longer.

Luster Color Foundation. This sheer-coverage foundation customizes skin’s impression with a refining effect. Available in two colors variations, one can choose between pink color, for a vibrant and healthy look, and green color, for a clear and brightened look.

Mono Eyeshadow. Created with creamy formula, this mono eyeshadow in five sophisticated colors offers velvety powder finish with subtle shine. It’s water- and sweat-proof that makes it perfect for the season.

Moisture Rogue. Add a pop of color to your face with these rich lipsticks. Available in vibrant colors of Classical Red, Burn Red, Sweet Pink and Elegant Rose, Mositure Rogue will brighten up any look with one swipe.