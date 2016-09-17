‘Misuari can’t commit to peace talks’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday admitted that Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) leader Nur Misuari, whom he had invited for a dialog, remains ambivalent and is not ready to commit to peace talks.

“Nur Misuari is ambivalent. Ang tingin ko [I think] Nur will not commit now, he’s consolidating the forces but he has lost control of the young men of the Moro generation,” Duterte said in a speech before military troops at Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela.

Duterte has pursued a conciliatory stance toward Misuari and MNLF rebels who were sidelined by the Aquino administration when it signed a peace agreement with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

The President had earlier said he was willing to meet Misuari anywhere and to set aside a warrant of arrest issued against the MNLF leader who is facing criminal charges in connection with the deadly standoff between the military and pro-Misuari forces in Zamboanga City in August 2013.

Late last month, Duterte ordered the police not to arrest Misuari.

In Isabela, the President also announced that the government has received a P1 billion donation from “somebody” and he is planning to use the money to build or improve hospitals. He said he will start with the improvement of a government medical facility in Davao City.