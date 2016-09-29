Misuari charged over ‘rigged’ contracts

The Office of the Ombudsman has found sufficient grounds to file charges of graft and malversation against former Governor Nur Misuari of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and several others over the alleged anomalous procurement of P137.5 million worth of educational materials from 2000 to 2001.

Also facing indictment at the Sandiganbayan are former Department of Education (DepEd) ARMM officials including Leovigilda Cinches, Sittie Aisa Usman, Alladin Usi, Pangalian Maniri, Bai Sherilyn Mustapha and Nader Macagaan.

Suppliers Lolita Sambeli of White Orchids Printing and Publishing House, Cristeta Ramirez of CPR Publishing House, Mario Barria of Esteem Enterprises, and Ma. Lourdes Mendoza of Dunong Publishing were also included in the charge sheet.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales said investigators found probable cause that Misuari conspired with the other respondents to rig the procurement.

“Flagrant red flags” were noted in the procurement such as lack of public bidding; absence of contacts, inventory and distribution lists, and undue haste in the purchase of goods, according to the Ombudsman.

Procurement documents were also allegedly undated and unnumbered and the suppliers failed to comply with the eligibility requirements.