Mitsubishi 2016 output rises 46% to 22K units

MITSUBISHI Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) said its output in 2016 increased by 46 percent to 22,008 units, its highest production volume since 1998, driven by strong consumer confidence amid the stable economy.

“We are pleased to achieve such a huge increase in production volume in 2016. This improvement can be credited to our stable economy, which brings forth strong consumer confidence and also the collective efforts our employees and our business partners,” MMPC President and Chief Executive Officer Yoshiaki Kato said on Tuesday.

Last month, MMPC marked its 50th year of vehicle production in the country. It is the first local automaker to achieve the production milestone of 500,000 units in 2009 and last year, it achieved a new record when its cumulative output crossed 600,000 units.

MMPC locally manufactures the L300 van and the Adventure SUV, which are among its core and best-selling models. It also produced previous models of the Lancer, Galant, Space Wagon, Strada, Pajero and Fuso trucks.

With the proven reliability and low maintenance cost of the L300 and the Adventure, demand for these two models continued to surge last year, prompting MMPC to maximize its production capacity.

In November 2016, MMPC started two-shift operations and hired additional 500 workers to supplement its production.

The expansion was also in preparation for its local production of the Mirage G4 sedan, which started this February, and the Mirage hatchback, which is set to begin production in May, as part of the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program.

MMPC expects steady growth in its production volume with the start of the localization of its Mirage models.

For 2017, MMPC aims to produce 42,000 units, with the inclusion of the Mirage models under CARS.

“The company’s continuous growth will benefit the whole nation as well, as it aims to create more job opportunities for the Filipinos,” Kato said.

MMPC is confident that with its new manufacturing facilities and processes, each vehicle produced in the Santa Rosa, Laguna plant is of world-class quality.