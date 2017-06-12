Mitsubishi celebrates a century of innovation

Two in market share,” Ogura said. “This is an important market for Mitsubishi, and we are committed to not just providing world-class vehicles, but service to match.”

Mitsubishi has already demonstrated its commitment to the Philippines with a massive investment in long-term manufacturing here; along with chief rival Toyota, it is one of the participants in the government’s Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) program, which will see it produce at least 200,000 of the popular Mirage G4 compact sedan over a six-year period in its factory in Laguna.

And in a gesture to further demonstrate its care for its host country, MMPC took the opportunity presented by the expo to hand over a check for P1 million to the GMA Kapuso Foundation, which will be used for the construction of a badly-needed bridge connecting a village to a school in Buhi, Camarines Sur.

The next century

If Mitsubishi has any misgivings about what the future holds, it certainly didn’t let them show; MMPC is bullish on its business prospects for this year, forecasting sales of 75,000 units in the Philippines in 2017, which would be an increase of more than 20 percent over its 2016 performance.

In terms of technology, MMPC President and Chief Executive Officer Yoshiaki Kato said that Mitsubishi was firmly committed to a green future, applying a great deal of resources to higher efficiency vehicles, hybrids and alternative power. Two examples of that were even made available for visitors to test drive, the pure electric iMiEV, and the non-race version of the Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV).