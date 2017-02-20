Mitsubishi Debuts 2017 Outlander Sport Limited Edition at Chicago Auto Show

Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. (MMNA) unveiled a Limited Edition trim level for the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport at the Chicago Auto Show. Positioned directly above the ES base model, the Outlander Sport Limited Edition offers customers striking style and technology enhancements at an affordable price.

The Outlander Sport Limited Edition boasts bold new exterior aesthetics including an alloy fuel door, black painted door mirrors and 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lamps, HID headlamps, a rear view camera and a Limited Edition badge. While the Limited Edition trim is available in all Outlander Sport exterior colors, the interior receives a custom design with black fabric and red stitching on the steering wheel, shift knob and brake lever exclusive to the LE trim. Other interior features include aluminum pedals, heated front seats and a display audio system with Smartphone Link for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

“As the brand sales leader, Outlander Sport does an exemplary job of offering consumers unmatched value at an attractive price,” said Don Swearingen, executive vice president and chief operating officer at MMNA. “We’ve now taken that approach one step further by integrating additional standard equipment and technology into the Limited Edition at a price point that is unprecedented within the broader CUV [cross-over utility] segment.”

The Outlander Sport Limited Edition will be in dealerships later this month for $21,995 and available through the end of the model year.

For more information on the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.